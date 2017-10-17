Israel Electric Corporation Modernizes Network with Ciena

Israel Electric Corporation (IEC), the largest supplier of electrical power in Israel, is transforming its network with Ciena's (NYSE CIEN) converged packet optical and software platforms to respond to the growing demand for IT and telecommunications services. Ciena's solutions will also enable IEC to build and deliver secure high speed broadband services for private overlay networks as part of IEC's business development activities.

About Israel Electric Corporation

The Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) is a public and government-owned company, generating and supplying electricity to all sectors; approx. 99.85% of the shares are government-owned. Its activities include the generation, transmission and transformation, distribution, supply and sale of electricity to customers. IEC owns and operates 17 power stations with 63 generating units: 18 steam-driven and 45 gas turbines, of which 14 are combined-cycle units. Its Installed capacity stood on 31.12.16, at 13,617 MW. IEC supplies reliable high-quality electricity, complies with leading service standards, maintaining economic, commercial and environmental principles. As of 31.12.16 IEC employs 11,908 employees and provides service to approx. 2.72M customers. Furthermore, the Company is a licensed essential service supplier (as defined in the Electricity Sector Law, 1996) and functions as constructor of the required infrastructure for the remainder of its activities.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model - with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

