LGS Innovations and ALE Announce JITC Certification of Scalable Enterprise Switching

HERNDON, Va. &LGS Innovations and ALE, operating under the Alcatel Lucent Enterprise brand, today announced that the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) has certified three switches in the Alcatel Lucent OmniSwitchÂ family of products for use in Department of Defense networks and placed them on the Unified Capabilities Approved Products List (UC APL).

The Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitch 6860 Stackable LAN Switches, Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitch 6900 Series Modular LAN Chassis, and Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitch 6865 Stackable LAN Switches have all been JITC certified to ensure their capabilities are interoperable and efficiently support mission requirements. The Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitch 9900 Series Modular LAN Chassis certification will be completed in November 2017.

Switching solutions from ALE and LGS Innovations deliver the flexibility enterprise networks require for current and future needs while addressing network security, reducing total cost of ownership and the complexities of managing data networks. With built in automation, these standards-based switching solutions offer auto-fabric and auto-discover support capabilities that help avoid human error while enabling fast network deployment and growth.

"Rapidly changing computer and storage requirements are necessitating the use of virtualization techniques, including end-point mobility and network virtualization," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of LGS Innovations. "The new distributed computing techniques that are being deployed require faster and more deterministic network performance, and LGS is proud that this JITC certification will allow our solutions to positively impact more missions by maximizing available bandwidth, minimizing latency, and ensuring stable connectivity."

The ALE Operating System (AOS) is standards-based and consistent across core, edge, and data center switching. This reduces training time and lowers cost, while producing a more effective and efficient deployment. The OmniSwitch family of products avoids legacy protocols and offers standards-based shortest path bridging, allowing network operators to build larger, better performing, lower cost bridged networks. This eliminates the need for slow and inefficient spanning tree protocol in their networks.

"Our scalable enterprise switching solutions offer advanced integration capabilities that reduce deployment time and minimize human error," said Stephane Robineau, head of Networking at ALE. "The consistent OS means lower training costs, and is standards-based for ease of integration in a multi-vendor environment."

About LGS Innovations

LGS Innovations delivers mission-critical communications products, R&D, and supporting services to U.S. defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies and commercial customers around the world. We create advanced solutions in wireless communications, signals processing and analysis, optical networking, photonics, routing and switching, and spectrum management. These solutions drive mission success in Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), cyberspace operations, and network assurance. LGS Innovations is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with offices across the U.S. and overseas. We employ over 1,200 associates around the world, including 750 scientists and engineers. LGS Innovations: Listen. Innovate. Deliver. www.lgsinnovations.com.

About ALE

We are ALE. Our mission is to make everything connectÂ to create the customized technology experiences customersÂ need. From your office,Â the cloud or in combination, we deliver networking and communications that work for yourÂ people, processes and customers.

A heritage of innovationÂ andÂ dedication to customer success has made ALE an essential provider of enterprise networking, communications and services to overÂ 830,000 customersÂ worldwide. With global reach and local focus, our 2200+ employees and 2900+ partners serve across more than 50 countries marketed under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand.

For more information, visit our web siteÂ at: https://www.al-enterprise.com/.

