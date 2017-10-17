Peraton Selected for $480 Million U.S. Army Contract

Peraton has been selected by the U.S. Army as one of ten companies eligible to support its Deployable Adaptive Global Responder Support (DAGRS)Â program. The indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) vehicle contract is valued up to $480 million during a five year period. The DAGRS purpose is to provide systems and solutions that will allow U.S. and allied military forces and civilian leadership to respond efficiently and effectively to emergencies or threat situations.

Under the contract, Peraton will provide coordination and technology-based solutions that help the U.S. Armed Services, allied forces, academic and industry partners develop future and contingency response activities globally. This includes research and development, and technology readiness-design, development and operational integration of equipment and systems among the Armed Services of the United States and allied countries.

"This win underscores Peraton's reputation as a trusted provider of reliable and innovative services that are most critical to the missions of the U.S. defense and intelligence communities," said Stu Shea, Peraton CEO. "It is a testament to the quality of our company and our people, who have supported our country's most sensitive national security interests for more than thirty years."

Peraton was formed after Veritas Capital acquired the Government Services business from Harris Corporation in April 2017.

Visit our website at www.peraton.com to learn more about the company.

###

About Peraton

Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. Peraton has significant experience providing highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber/SIGINT, defense, homeland security, electronic warfare and secure communications solutions, and has become a trusted partner on missions that are critical to the security priorities of the United States. Capabilities include complex software and technology services and solutions, as well as end-to-end mission operations capabilities, including software systems development, offensive and defense cyber operations, modeling & simulation, mission management, and Quick Reaction Capabilities (QRC) / Research & Development. The company is headquartered in Herndon, VA, with approximately 3,500 employees across the U.S. and Canada.