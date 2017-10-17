MaxLinear Full-Spectrum Capture™ DOCSIS® 3.1 Chipsets Power Hitron’s Full Duplex Demonstration

MaxLinear, Inc.Â (NYSE MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced that Hitron Technologies Inc. (TAIEX 2419), a leading global telecommunications networking company, has picked MaxLinear front end receivers as part of a successful coexistence demonstration of its CODA family of DOCSISÂ 3.1 cable modems in a Full Duplex (FDX) DOCSIS 3.1 demonstration network.

The demonstration made use of MaxLinear's MxL277 and MxL278 Full-Spectrum Captureâ„¢ (FSCâ„¢) digital cable front-end receivers and the MxL236 upstream programmable gain amplifier. The demonstration also utilized the IntelÂ® Pumaâ„¢ 7 DOCSIS 3.1 SoC.

The use of FDX technology provides broadband operators a path to deploy multi-gigabit upstream data speeds, enabling operators to deliver symmetric internet access speeds equivalent to fiber while extending the life of their existing hybrid coax cable plants.

As part of the demonstration, Hitron is showcasing how its CODA family of cable modems are interoperable with future FDX signal environments and are ideal for cable operators who wish to deploy future-proof consumer premise equipment (CPE). Hitron's CODA-45 models feature a 5MHz -85MHz fixed mid-split and multiple GigE ports (depending on the model), among other features. The CODA-47 models may be switched to 204MHz high-split enabling upstream speeds of 1Gbps.

As utilized in Hitron's CODA cable modem models, the MxL277 and MxL278 DOCSIS 3.1 tuners offer significant advantages in an all IP-based delivery of multimedia content and cloud services. In anticipation of future FDX networks, the MxL277 and MxL278 deliver better signal rejection than competing DOCSIS 3.1 platforms. This capability enables cable operators to confidently deploy DOCSIS 3.1 modems today that are interoperable with the complexities of FDX signal environments in the future.

"Working with Hitron to demonstrate coexistence with future FDX networks is an exciting milestone for MaxLinear," said Will Torgerson, MaxLinear's Vice President and General Manager, Broadband Group. "Being able to preserve investments in today's DOCSIS 3.1 CPE is a critical benefit Hitron and MaxLinear bring to cable MSOs."

"MaxLinear's chipset is the ideal choice for our new family of DOCSIS 3.1 cable products in preparation for this FDX demonstration," said Greg Fisher, CTO for Hitron Technologies Americas. "Broadband providers have long been looking for ways to increase upstream throughput without sacrificing downstream speeds. FDX saves cable operators much of the cost that would be incurred by digging fiber to the home, while delivering the same multi-gigabit speeds to customers. With the use of MaxLinear's DOCSIS 3.1 receivers, operators get to preserve investments and future proof their deployed base of CPE."

Availability

The MxL277 and MxL278 DOCSIS 3.1 receivers are available in production quantities in a standard 10mm x 10mm QFN package. The MxL236 is available in production quantities in a standard 7mm x 7mm QFN package. Please contact MaxLinear for ordering information.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Hitron Technologies, Inc.

Hitron Technologies, Inc. delivers millions of DOCSIS products annually to MSOs worldwide, which support both residential and business class applications. With a world-class manufacturing campus in China and regional offices in the Netherlands and the USA, Hitron's global operation spans more than 15 countries with over 1,000 employees. Information about Hitron products and services can be found at www.hitrontech.com.

