CyrusOne Continues to Expand With Amazon Web Services Direct Connect Service

CyrusOne (NASDAQ CONE), a premier global data center REIT, announced today availability of Amazon Web Service (AWS) Direct Connect at its Houston West data center campus and through CyrusOne's National IX platform. AWS Direct Connect allows customers to access AWS services through a private and secure network that reduces costs and delivers a more reliable network experience.

"We are very excited to provide our customers at the Houston West data center private and high-performance cloud connectivity with the expansion of the AWS Direct Connect service," said Josh Snowhorn, vice president and general manager of interconnection, CyrusOne. "We strive to empower our customers to enhance their cloud-based applications. As they work to deploy hybrid IT solutions, this offering is critical in providing direct, private access from their IT infrastructure to cloud services."

CyrusOne is a part of the AWS Partner Network (APN) Technology program and has been providing customers across the CyrusOne data center portfolio with access to AWS Direct Connect since March 2016 using the CyrusOne National IX platform. AWS Direct Connect establishes a private network connection to access AWS services for customers, rather than accessing via the Internet. Though this private, secure and reliable connection, CyrusOne customers can access all AWS services, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and Amazon DynamoDB. CyrusOne customers can access AWS Direct Connect through cross connection or the National IX platform.

CyrusOne operates 40 data center facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia to provide customers with the flexibility and scale to match their specific IT growth needs. CyrusOne facilities are engineered to include the power-density infrastructure required to deliver high availability, including an architecture with the highest available power redundancy (2N).

