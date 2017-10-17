Cyara Velocity Speeds CX Development by Up to 70 Percent

Cyara, provider of the leading customer experience (CX) assurance platform, today announced the launch of Velocity, the first solution to combine CX design and testing. With Velocity, the Cyara Platform is now the first to seamlessly span CX design, testing, and monitoring, enabling pilot customers to achieve 40 to 70 percent faster time to market, while also achieving more comprehensive testing and maximum quality.

Because CX testing has historically been so difficult, many companies tested only a small fraction of their total CX -- often resulting in defects being introduced into the system. Velocity now enables organizations to fully and efficiently test their CX early within each development cycle, providing the insights needed to deliver a flawless customer experience, free of errors or failures. Teams can identify and remedy bugs before a customer would ever experience them, when they are also less expensive to fix.

"We enable organizations to bulletproof their customers' experience, across all channels, ensuring that it lives up to their brand promise," said James Isaacs, Cyara president. "By connecting CX design to testing, we drive efficiencies into the process, ultimately helping eliminate negative customer experiences. Our goal is to prevent everything from minor inconveniences to major defects- all those breaking points that lead to bad CX and ultimately lost customers."

Design-Driven Assurance for Voice and Digital Channels

Velocity, which supports a wide range of digital and voice customer channels, does not require a trade-off between speed and quality. With its collaborative environment and automated CX testing, Velocity supports the broad range of Agile CX development methodologies for continuous planning, testing and integration.

The Cyara CX Assurance Platform

The award-winning Cyara CX Assurance Platform helps companies accelerate CX development, increase quality across all digital and voice channels, and assure customer journeys end-to-end. Cyara Velocity's automation and collaborative environment helps organizations rapidly innovate their CX. Cyara Cruncher then puts CX systems through extensive performance and load-testing, ensuring systems work at scale. Finally, Cyara Pulse delivers real-time CX insights via web browser or the Cyara mobile app, enabling customers to identify any issues and troubleshoot problems. Cyara's customers include leading global brands across a variety of segments including technology, insurance, finance, travel and retail.

