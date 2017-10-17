AACG Telecom Expert Provides Comments in the FCC’s Broadband Progress Proceeding

Advanced Analytical Consulting Group ("AACG") filed Reply Comments with the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC"), demonstrating the number of firms offering broadband Internet has grown substantially since the previous FCC Broadband Progress Report. These comments also responded to allegations of insufficient competition by a party that cited previous FCC measures of broadband availability. Due to significant changes in how the FCC has measured broadband over time, comparing current and previous measures underestimate the growth in competition among broadband providers. The rate of growth in the number of broadband providers is a key measure used by Internet policy makers, legislators and regulators to assess the extent of broadband competition. Attempts to use the FCC's inconsistent measures to reflect this growth misinforms policy makers and damages regulations affecting both the economy as a whole and segments of consumers.

AACG economist, Dr. Timothy Tardiff, provided these findings in response to the Notice of Inquiry in the proceeding in which the FCC is assessing whether advanced telecommunications capability is being provided to all Americans in a reasonable and timely fashion. Dr. Tardiff updated previously published articles by AACG to include the FCC's most recent (June 2016) fixed broadband deployment data. The updated analysis corroborates his previous conclusion that the apparent insufficiencies in the number of firms providing broadband are ameliorated in short order by broadband providers. The FCC cited the lack of competing broadband providers to justify increased regulations which are superfluous at best, and counterproductive to competition and innovation, at worst. Dr. Tardiff's Reply Comments can be found at aacg.com/net-neutrality/.

AACG's Comments to the FCC was self-funded and performed entirely independently of any outside corporate or governmental entities.

About Advanced Analytical Consulting Group, Inc. Founded by the national leadership of the Economics and Statistical Consulting Group of Deloitte's Financial Advisory Services in 2009, Advanced Analytical Consulting Group (AACG) provides economic, statistical, and computing consulting for business decisions and litigation. AACG assists business clients with strategic and operational consulting based on in-depth quantitative analysis of corporate data and the client's position in the market. AACG provides expert testimony, support for academic experts, and assistance in identifying the right expert from academic and business settings. From our corporate office in Boston and senior personnel in Chicago and Los Angeles, AACG has served clients in Afghanistan, Australia, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates, and the United States. AACG is a woman-owned business. For more information, visit www.AACG.com.