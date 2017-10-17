Tecon Salvador Completes Navis N4 Implementation, Improving Operational Productivity & Enhancing Customer Service

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced that Brazil based container terminal Tecon Salvador has successfully completed its implementation of the Navis N4 terminal system. N4 is part of a larger, multi year investment in the latest infrastructure, technology and automation solutions for the terminal, enabling Tecon Salvador to optimize operations and support changing business requirements required in today's rapidly evolving ocean supply chain.

Located in the state of Bahia, Tecon Salvador is the leading dock operator in Northern Brazil, and the only terminal in the country with exclusive roadway access to the BR-324 highway, connecting trucks to the terminal without interference with city traffic, speeding up the cargo release time as a result.

Digitizing and automating terminal operations is important for Tecon Salvador as it continues to advance and modernize, paving the way to handle larger ships and container volumes. Presently, the terminal handles 310,000 TEUs annually and averages approximately 60 moves per hour. Integrating the N4 system into its existing infrastructure will allow Tecon Salvador to more efficiently service the main shipping lines-as well as mega vessels-positioning its terminal among some of the most innovative and competitive container terminals in the world.

"Our goal is to offer the best possible service to our customers and the N4 terminal system was the only choice to help us achieve new levels of efficiency and productivity," said Demir Lourenço, Terminal Managing Director, Tecon Salvador. "N4 came highly recommended due to its success at some of the world's leading container terminals. We are confident that its application here at Tecon Salvador will help solidify our position as one of the most modern facilities in Brazil."

"Like many other container terminals globally, Tecon Salvador is eager to demonstrate its commitment to the continuous improvement of its infrastructure, technology, people and processes in order to align with customer needs. The implementation of N4 delivers on this promise," said Chuck Schneider, Vice President and General Manager, Americas. "We are proud to partner with Tecon Salvador on this undertaking and are confident that the terminal and its customers will soon see marked benefits with the new N4 system in place."

