Epitiro Partners with DevicePilot to Bring a New Generation of Service Assurance and Performance Benchmarking to IoT and Wireless Networks

Managing and measuring the performance of wireless and IoT networks just got much easier thanks to a partnership between Epitiro and DevicePilot. Epitiro has developed a wireless performance management and service assurance solution that works just about anywhere, scales to the economics of IoT and sends you the performance and assurance data you need, when you need it. By using DevicePilot's hosted platform, Epitiro has been able to seamlessly integrate its wireless performance measurements to provide real time monitoring and rapid integration to other web services.

Epitiro's portfolio of probes, cloud-based management platform, monitoring and benchmarking services, and performance reports provide customers of all sizes with the ability to "Measure, Manage, Market" the wireless experience to drive business. DevicePilot's expertise and technology deliver service assurance for IoT, enabling customizable, real-time monitoring and response even as the number of monitored devices rises into the millions. By partnering with DevicePilot, Epitiro augments its responsiveness and scalability to address nationwide, carrier-class IoT networks.

"Communications and connectivity are required to run businesses and lives from virtually any location. From inside city buildings to remote farmlands, wireless service is needed to transact business, provide entertainment, and run equipment," said Des Owens, Epitiro's Chief Operating Officer. "IoT and the convergence of wireless technologies, require an innovative approach to performance management and service assurance. Together with DevicePilot, our measurement systems, monitoring platform, benchmark and assurance data can provide any service provider, venue owner or stakeholder the performance data they need to manage their business."

"Our partnership with Epitiro demonstrates the value, power and flexibility of our platform. Acquiring our first US-based customer is an important milestone for DevicePilot, and we're excited to be working with the Epitiro team to solve a key industry challenge," commented Keith Reed, Chief Operating Officer for DevicePilot.

About Epitiro

Epitiro provides communication service providers, venue owners, hospitality, and retail businesses-with assurance of the quality of experience being delivered to end users. As cellular, DAS, Small Cells, and Wi-Fi networks converge for seamless connectivity, wireless everywhere become vital for business productivity, information access, and social engagement. Epitiro's customers rely on them to support end user satisfaction and help drive their business success. Visit Epitiro.com.