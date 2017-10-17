Opus Trust Marketing Invests in Pitney Bowes’ Technology to Accelerate Growth

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE PBI), a global technology company providing innovative products and solutions to power commerce, today announced that it has won a contract with Leicester based Opus Trust Marketing. The contract will help Opus Trust accelerate growth and deliver its ambitious strategic development plans. Opus Trust specialises in multichannel communications, critical document printing and mailing for a diversity of high profile clients, including 20% of the FTSE 100. It is investing in Pitney Bowes' Pulse inserting system as well as two of Pitney Bowes' high performance multi format inserters, Epic .

Opus Trust is also investing its time in Pitney Bowes' digital customer engagement solutions as part of an Early Adopters programme. This will see it experience the very latest Pitney Bowes solutions prior to their formal launch, with the view of delivering omnichannel services to its clients.

Opus Trust manages high volumes of critical, transactional documents, sending nearly 1,000 communications every minute on behalf of its clients - almost 1.3 million every working day. The Pitney Bowes technologies will extend and enhance the services it can deliver, offering greater reliability through the integration of physical and digital technologies. Pitney Bowes' Pulse inserting system eliminates the need for manual hand enclosing, instead automating enclosing to improve efficiencies, reduce costs and improve integrity: many of Opus Trust's clients must adhere to strict regulatory deadlines for on-time billing or face significant penalties. Pulse's integrity tracking and 'proof of mail' features provide Opus Trust and its clients with documented processes, peace-of-mind and a strong foundation for regulatory compliance.

Multi-format inserter Epic will automate manual processes, improve flexibility and increase available capacity to support the continued growth and increase in volumes. Opus Trust can switch between jobs and clients quickly, effectively and securely. Additionally, Epic will accelerate processing speed and boost productivity, crucial during peak times when the volumes of utility bills and year-end financial documents managed by Opus Trust increase by 50%.

Pulse and Epic take residence in Opus Trust's next-generation print production facility alongside a suite of existing technologies from the Pitney Bowes portfolio, including two flagship Pitney Bowes® IntelliJet printing systems. This latest technology investment demonstrates Opus Trust's commitment to high-integrity critical document outsourcing.

Paul Brough, CEO at Opus Trust Marketing, said, "Opus Trust is experiencing rapid growth, and we are continuing to invest in new technologies so we can deliver over and above our clients' expectations, achieving faster processing speeds, high impact physical and digital communications and robust levels of integrity. Our latest investment in Pulse and Epic demonstrates our commitment to delivering an outstanding client experience with connected, intelligent communications, and reflects our strong strategic partnership with Pitney Bowes." He continues, "We've built up an excellent relationship with the Pitney Bowes team over the six years we've been working together, and appreciate their professionalism, their in-depth understanding of our business, and their passion for getting it right. We're looking forward to further collaboration in the future."

Shemin Nurmohamed, Vice President of DMT Europe for Pitney Bowes said, "Opus Trust is a great success story, staying highly relevant in our digital landscape by delivering multichannel communications and demonstrating a client-first approach. Opus Trust continues to make strategic investments to benefit its clients, and we're delighted that Paul and the team have selected Pulse and Epic to join its other technologies from the Pitney Bowes family."

About Opus Trust Marketing

Outsourced communications specialist Opus Trust Marketing produces and distributes fast, secure communications, from physical letters and mailing packs to digital messages via e-delivery, SMS and EDI. Typical documents include letters, statements, invoices, pension documents, share certificates, pay slips and P60s.

The company sends nearly 1,000 communications every minute on behalf of its clients - that's almost 1.3 million every working day. It can distribute communications to a handful of recipients or millions, and its data processing capabilities mean that messages are tailored specifically for each recipient. Opus Trust offers postal sorting services to reduce clients' postage costs.

Opus Trust works with organisations across energy, water, financial services, telecoms, business services, travel and leisure, construction and the public sector, and on behalf of 20 per cent of FTSE 100 companies.

Many of Opus Trust's clients work within highly regulated markets, meaning data management and data security is critical. The company is certified to a number of ISO standards, including Information Security Management and Quality Management. It has proven, rigorous processes and audit trails in place, and its high-security environment ensures personal data is protected at all times.

Opus Trust is headquartered in Leicester. For further information please visit www.opustrust.co.uk.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company powering billions of transactions - physical and digital - in the connected and borderless world of commerce. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on products, solutions, services and data from Pitney Bowes in the areas of customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement, shipping, mailing, and global ecommerce. And with the innovative Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud, clients can access the broad range of Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs to drive commerce. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com/uk.