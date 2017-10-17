NEC Europe Appoints Hironobu Kurosaki as President and CEO

NEC Europe Ltd. today announced the appointment of Hironobu Kurosaki as President and CEO. In this role, Mr. Kurosaki will lead the growth of NEC Europe's business for a broad range of customers spanning across its key business segments of Public Safety, Public IT services and Telecom Carrier Solutions in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa).

Since joining NEC in 1983, Mr. Kurosaki has gained extensive international experience in the development of sales, marketing and strategy throughout the Americas and EMEA.

In recent years, he has played a leading role in the development of NEC's global business, where his experience as President of NEC Telecommunication and Information Technology Ltd. (Turkey), and contributions as General Manager of NEC's Americas and EMEA Division have helped to deliver high-powered solutions and drive new growth in strategic markets.

"In the face of terrorism and other public threats, it is becoming a top priority throughout EMEA to strengthen the security and surveillance of borders, public spaces and major infrastructure, such as airports," said Mr. Kurosaki. "There are now a wide range of initiatives being started in order to ensure the safety, security and efficiency of our cities. NEC's Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) and solutions make valuable contributions to these initiatives and help ensure that cities throughout EMEA are safer and smarter."

"I look forward to further addressing these important needs and creating new social value by capitalizing on NEC's ICT, including some of the world's leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) advancements, while building on the relationships of trust we hold with our customers and partners."

About NEC Europe Ltd.

