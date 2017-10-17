East and West Malaysia Gain Enhanced Mobile Broadband with SES Networks and CompuDyne

CompuDyne, a leading telecommunications solutions provider in Malaysia, is partnering with SES Networks to bring high quality and cost effective cellular backhaul service to both East and West Malaysia and its surrounding islands.

SES announced that CompuDyne has signed a multi-year, multi-transponder agreement to lease Ku-band capacity on SES-9, SES's largest satellite dedicated to serve Asia-Pacific, for its customer Digi, the country's leading mobile network operator.

Making a shift from a C-band to Ku-band system, CompuDyne can now deliver more cost-effective and reliable satellite connectivity, enabling Digi to extend its cellular network to underserved consumers residing in rural areas and in the far reaches of Malaysia. At the same time, Digi also plans to use the capacity to introduce mobile broadband services and packages for an increasingly connected population.

"Providing affordable and reliable mobile services is a must to stand out amid a competitive operating environment. In the eastern and western parts of Malaysia, there is incredible growth in mobile broadband usage today from both business and consumers. Utilising Ku-band capacity on SES-9, our customers have the opportunity to tap into this rising demand and offer improved services and greater value for end-users," said Dato' Mohd Hanafiah A Jalil, Managing Director at CompuDyne.

"With SES-9's high-powered and comprehensive Ku-band coverage over Malaysia, the satellite is ideal for providing cellular backhaul services. We are proud to partner with CompuDyne to not only expand its reach to deliver unmatched coverage within the country, but also to transform its mobile services with greater reliability and affordability for their customers' and consumers' connectivity needs," said Imran Malik, Vice President, Fixed Data, Asia-Pacific at SES Networks.

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com