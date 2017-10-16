KDDI and Couger Lead Japan to Initiate "Smart Contract" Proof of Concept Projects Utilizing Enterprise Ethereum

TOKYO KDDI Corporation TOKYO 9433 , KDDI Research, Inc., and Couger Inc. initiate proof of concept projects for a "Smart Contract" system, the first in Japan to utilize Enterprise Ethereum 1 . Additionally, KDDI has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) 2 on September 27th, 2017.

"Smart Contract" is a system that uses blockchain [3] technology to insert pre-determined agreement and contract terms into a software program in a way that is difficult to falsely tamper or alter. When the conditions are fulfilled, they will be executed automatically.

This proof of concept will extend beyond blockchains utilized by existing business and will validate business and technical issues and benefits for (a) Open services built on platforms such as the Ethereum and includes non-financial interactions, and (b) Smart Contracts for coordination with partner company services.

Specific first step will be to validate operational productivity benefits by application of blockchain to share necessary information securely and in real-time for the service flow from customer's cellphone repair request at AU shops to the completion of the repair process.

Smart Contract will also be validated for handset reuse services that require versatile coordination between multiple business entities. Specifically, we will validate that program can autonomously discern data from different systems such as repair price, model exchange price, used handset market price to make an optimum contract.

KDDI and Couger will further explore and validate ways to combine Smart Contract with IoT and AI technologies in ways to achieve new levels of closeness, value, and experiences for the customers.

In addition to working with Couger to develop ways to combine and apply AI, robotics, and blockchain, KDDI will work with blockchain developer Trident-Arts co., ltd., legal tech developer Kentauros Works Inc., and in cooperation with other members of the EEA to create a robust next generation service platform based on the combined "AI x IoT x Blockchain" technology.

