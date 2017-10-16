Inseego Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 2, 2017

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq INSG) (the "Company"), a leading global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 after the stock market closes on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5 00 p.m. ET that day. A Q&A session with analysts will be held live directly after the prepared remarks.

For parties in the United States, call toll free 1-844-881-0135 to access the conference call. International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-6727.

Inseego will offer a live audio webcast of the conference call, which will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the company's website at http://www.inseego.com/investors. The webcast will be archived for a period of two weeks.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call, through Thursday, November 16, 2017. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 10097519 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.

