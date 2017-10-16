VicTrack Taps Dali Wireless to Deploy Australia’s First Digital Public Safety DAS

MELBOURNE, Australia &VicTrack and Dali Wireless today announced the successful deployment of the new digital public safety communications system for the Protective Services Officers (PSO) working at selected Metro Trains Melbourne (MTM) railway stations.

VicTrack, which owns the state's transport infrastructure and assets, selected infrastructure provider Dali Wireless to design and deploy a P25 Phase 1 & 2 public safety DAS for railway stations with known "black-spots".

The new network provides coverage for nine PSO surveillance offices and the surrounding stations using its advanced digital DAS technology.

Tasked with addressing issues with station platform and underpass blackspots, VicTrack was looking for a fiber transmission solution for two-way radio communications that would overcome limitations of the previous "wireless-only" system.

Dali's advanced digital DAS not only delivered on all the coverage requirements with high-quality communications, it could also be easily expanded to accommodate future requirements making it a good long-term investment for VicTrack.

"The safety of all passengers is a high priority and that's why we're working to support the deployment of Protective Services Officers across metropolitan stations by upgrading their 2-way radio technology," said Bruce Moore, General Manager, Telecommunications Group of VicTrack. "VicTrack will continue to work with government partners and the private telecommunications sector to ensure commuter safety concerns are addressed."

Working with local partner Maser Group, Dali provided a bespoke solution for Melbourne's Metropolitan Protective Service Officers that combined Dali's advanced digital DAS technology with an uninterrupted power system and remote network monitoring for high efficiency and availability.

The overall project was a partnership between VicTrack (access, engineering design and project management), Dali and Maser Group (vendor for technical equipment and service integration), Motorola (service provider for MMR network and engineering design) and MTM (project management and subcontractor management).

"Dali is excited to be part of building Australia's first digital Public Safety DAS system for the Melbourne METRO. This landmark project has provided the Victoria Police with the latest communications technology to help them in safeguarding the public," stated Albert Lee, CEO of Dali Wireless.

"Maser is delighted to be able to provide such cutting edge technology, as well as support services to an organization like METRO Trains Melbourne. This will greatly enhance communications efforts around the network, something that Maser strives to do in all their business markets," said Gareth Jones, CEO of Maser. "This Australian first project has been a result of many months of hard work and negotiations to provide VicTrack the best solution on the market, which it has with the Dali Wireless solution."

About Dali Wireless

Dali Wireless is a wireless infrastructure innovator providing new and better ways to handle exponential growth in mobile data traffic.

Dali's fully digital wireless signal routing solution revolutionizes in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity by eliminating interference and maximizing spectrum usage.

The Company's ground breaking patented virtual Fronthaul Interface (vFI™) is an intelligent aggregator-router and key enabler of RAN virtualization elevating networks to 5G readiness.

Mobile operators, large enterprises and public safety networks around the world deploy Dali technology to ensure high-quality service and a seamless migration to 5G. See www.daliwireless.com or follow us on Twitter @daliwireless.

About VicTrack

Along with our transport sector partners and on behalf of the Victorian Government, VicTrack are putting our transport assets to work to deliver more for Victoria. As a government agency, everything VicTrack does is designed to strengthen transport and deliver better commuter and public outcomes.

With much of its asset portfolio dedicated to transport - land, infrastructure, trams and trains, and telecommunication networks - its focus is strategic asset management and supporting the delivery of better transport solutions.

As a provider of core services to the transport sector and asset manager, it fulfils various roles and functions to ensure the state's assets continue to serve Victoria now and into the future.

Its business comprises three specialist delivery groups including Property, Telecommunications and Project Delivery, which are supported by Office of the Chief Executive and Business Services.

With a strong commercial focus it drives investment back to transport and communities, and supports other non-commercial activities like community projects and environmental and heritage preservation.

About Maser Group

Established in 1983 in New Zealand, the Maser Group has grown into a multinational company with offices in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom providing coverage across the South Pacific and Europe.

The Maser Group is a specialised provider of advanced technology solutions in a wide range of markets including telecommunications, industrial, enterprise, broadcast and defence, sourced from leading international supply partners.

With a growing and experienced team, Maser offers specialist skills and services to help our clients achieve the highest return on their investment (ROI) including professional services, technical support, training and logistics.

The Maser Group's aim is to provide customers with the very best possible solutions, the finest products and the highest level of service.