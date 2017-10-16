TNS Now Provides Managed Hosting in ASX’s Dynamic Australian Liquidity Centre

Firms seeking the fastest access to Australia's buoyant cash equities, derivatives and commodities markets have had their options enhanced today with the announcement that Transaction Network Services (TNS) is now offering hosting and co location services at the country's main exchange owned data centre.

TNS' Managed Hosting Service is now available at the Australian Liquidity Centre (ALC) in Sydney which is owned by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). TNS' flexible and scalable service enables financial organisations to efficiently and effectively expand their operations into new venues and territories by eliminating the complexity and cost involved with establishing and managing remote exchange access and data centre space.

David Raper, Executive General Manager, Trading Services at ASX, said: "We're delighted that TNS has chosen to make its Managed Hosting Service available at the ALC. We're confident that as a leading provider of services within the global financial markets TNS will be an asset to us as we look to develop and grow the number of participants and their service providers on our markets."

TNS' Managed Hosting, Co-Location and Connectivity Service eliminates headaches for financial organisations by owning the procurement, staging and management responsibilities for the infrastructure required by the client to trade in remote locations.

Alex Walker, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of TNS' Financial Services Division, said: "With global trading demands ever increasing we are delighted to be establishing a Managed Hosting Service in the ALC. The service positions TNS as a fully managed one-stop provider for trading firms looking to compute, co-locate and connect within this strategically critical trading hub.

"We're looking forward to our part in growing liquidity on ASX and ASX24 by providing this Managed Hosting Service to firms who don't have IT resource in off-site locations and who want to eliminate capex while at the same time establish their trading servers and technology close to these markets."

TNS also expects to see firms based in other Australian data centres to show an interest in its new service at ALC as a way of reducing latency, and for overseas firms to be keen to test the Australian market.

Mr Walker, said: "In addition to providing hosting, co-location and the initial connectivity required, once a customer comes on board with us they can quickly and easily reach other members of our 2,000+ strong financial community which spans the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific region. On-net customers can typically establish connections within just three days. This means Australian financial market participants can use TNS to trade locally but also reach other key markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, the US and UK, as well as many others."

TNS' Managed Hosting, Co-Location and Connectivity Service removes the burden of maintaining multiple vendor relationships through one single supplier agreement with TNS. A variety of options are available, including shared rack and dedicated full rack space, scalable power to match hardware needs and the ability to choose a preferred operating system.

Optimized for electronic trading, TNS' robust secure network has more than 125 POPs worldwide. TNS is relied on by the global financial markets for mission-critical connectivity to multiple diverse trading partners, including many of the world's most prominent and influential buy and sell-side institutions, market data and software vendors, exchanges and alternative trading venues.

The organization offers support for a full range of asset classes, as well as eCommerce and FIX connectivity, and TNS' services are supported by 24x7x365 monitoring and helpdesk support. To find out more please visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

About ASX

ASX is one of Australia's most innovative companies, operating at the heart of Australia's financial markets. It is among the world's top 10 exchange groups and is a global leader in A$ and NZ$ financial markets.

A fully integrated exchange, ASX operates across multiple asset classes - equities, fixed income, derivatives and managed funds - both listed and OTC. We service retail, institutional and corporate customers directly and through Australian and international intermediaries, providing services that allow our customers to invest, trade and manage risk. These services include listings, trading, post-trade, OTC clearing, technology, information and data services

ASX invests in and operates the infrastructure that promotes the stability of Australia's financial markets and is critical for the efficient functioning of the nation's economy, economic growth and position in the Asia Pacific region. We advocate for regulations that support end-investors, grow the market and strengthen Australia's global competitiveness.

More information about ASX's Australian Liquidity Centre can be found at asx.com.au/alc or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @ASX.