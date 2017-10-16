CoreSite Realty Corporation Announces Redemption of 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced that it intends to redeem all 4,600,000 outstanding shares of its 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP 21870Q 204) (the "Series A Preferred Stock").

The redemption date will be December 12, 2017 (the "Redemption Date"). The Series A Preferred Stock will be redeemed for $25.00 per share, plus all accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date in an amount equal to $0.292014 per share, for a total payment of $25.292014 per share (the "Redemption Price"), which will be payable in cash, without interest, on the Redemption Date. After the Redemption Date, Series A Preferred Stock will no longer be outstanding and all of the rights of the holders of Series A Preferred Stock will terminate, except the right to receive the Redemption Price. In addition, because all of the issued and outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock are being redeemed, the Series A Preferred Stock will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange after the Redemption Date. The Series A Preferred Stock currently trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COR.PRA".

The notice of redemption and related materials are being mailed to holders of record of Series A Preferred Stock as of October 16, 2017. As specified in the notice of redemption, payment of the applicable Redemption Price on the Redemption Date will be made only upon presentation and surrender of the certificates representing the Series A Preferred Stock, if any, to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as redemption agent (the "Redemption Agent"). Series A Preferred Stock held through The Depository Trust Company will be redeemed in accordance with the applicable procedures of The Depository Trust Company.

Questions regarding the redemption of the Series A Preferred Stock may be directed to the Redemption Agent at:

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC Operations Center 6201 15th Avenue Brooklyn, New York 11219 Attention: Reorganization Department Tel.: (800) 937-5449

