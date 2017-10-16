Vidyo Announces Michael Patsalos-Fox as Chairman

Vidyo, Inc., the leader in integrated video collaboration technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Michael Patsalos Fox Chairman. Patsalos Fox, who has been a Director of Vidyo since 2013, succeeds Vidyo co founder Avery More who will remain on the Board as a Director.

Patsalos-Fox enjoyed a long career at the McKinsey & Company global management consulting firm where he served as chairman of McKinsey Americas. He served as a senior partner on McKinsey's operating committee for nine years and held a seat on the board for 12 years. More recently, he was CEO of Stroz Friedberg until its successful sale to Aon in late 2016. Patsalos-Fox currently serves on the boards of several other companies including Cognizant, Quid, and CloudPay.

"I am looking forward to working with Michael in his new role. His track record and experience growing businesses is exactly what we need to define focused growth strategies and take the Vidyo business to the next level," said Vidyo CEO Eran Westman. "I want to thank Avery for his service to the company as our Chairman for the last 12 years. He co-founded the company and has been a mentor to me personally. I look forward to his continued contributions."

Vidyo boasts a long track record of innovation beginning in 2005 when it co-developed the H.264 SVC standard, built the first commercially available implementation, and introduced its patented selective forwarding unit (SFU) approach to the video conferencing market. Vidyo effectively launched interactive video communications out of the boardroom to desktop and mobile devices, over constrained internet connections, and into the hands of any user. "We were a market upstart and successfully took on the likes of Cisco and Polycom to become a market leader," said Avery More. "It has been an honor to guide Vidyo to this point in its maturity and I look forward to participating in its next period of growth."

Vidyo's highly scalable and secure platform, along with its unique ability to manage extremes, from network-challenged environments like mobile and wireless to environments with the highest possible bandwidth and video display capability, has enabled the company to capture a leadership position in regulated markets including healthcare, financial services, and government. "We're entering a very exciting phase in the company's history," said Michael Patsalos-Fox. "I'm very pleased to assume a leadership role in driving our focus, operational excellence, and significant growth of our business."

Vidyo's strong influence on the industry extends well beyond its direct client relationships. Vidyo boasts relationships with three of the four largest Electronic Health Record (EHR) vendors, all of which have embedded Vidyo into their workflows. Vidyo also has strong relationships with many unified communications providers and powers the video technology behind 5 of the 9 Leaders and Visionaries in the recently released Gartner UCaaS Magic Quadrant.

About Vidyo, Inc.

Vidyo is the leader in integrated video collaboration for businesses that require the highest quality, real-time video communications available to directly embed into their business processes. Millions of users around the world visually connect every day with Vidyo's secure, scalable technology and cloud-based services. Vidyo has been awarded over 170 patents worldwide and is recognized by industry analysts for its cloud platform and APIs. Thousands of enterprises, service providers, and technology partners leverage Vidyo's technology to create innovative HD quality video-enabled applications. Learn more at www.vidyo.com, on the blog, or follow Vidyo on Twitter @vidyo and on Facebook.