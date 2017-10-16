Innovators Under 40 to Be Recognized at the 55th Design Automation Conference

The Design Automation Conference (DAC), the premier conference devoted to the design and design automation of electronic systems, is now accepting nominations for the Under 40 Innovators Award at the 55th DAC. The Under 40 Innovators Award is sponsored by Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the Electronic Systems Design Alliance (ESDA), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). The award will recognize up to five of the top young innovators (nominees should be 40 years or younger in age as of June 1, 2018) who are movers and shakers in the field of design and automation of electronics. The 55th DAC will be held at the Moscone Center West in San Francisco, CA from June 24 28, 2018. Nominations must be received no later than Wednesday, March 15, 2018.

From beyond the traditional automation around chip implementation, design automation is rapidly expanding to new areas such as neuromorphic computing, biological systems, cyber-security and cyber- physical systems. Within the electronics industry, the advent of new technologies and alternate scaling approaches using new integration approaches are emerging as traditional CMOS technology scaling slows down. Young innovators are redefining and shaping the future of the design automation field in industry, research labs, start-ups and academia, and DAC wants to recognize the best and brightest.

Nomination criteria:

The Under 40 Innovators Award is open to people in industry or academia with technical contributions of notable impact in the field of design and automation of electronics. Nominees are individuals who have made their contributions through work within an individual organization, to the design automation community and to the broader society. The award is intended for specific contributions such as commercial products, software or hardware systems, or specific algorithms or tools incorporated into other systems widely used by industry and academia. Nominations that emphasize only metrics such as number of publications, patents, and citations will not be sufficient. The impact as measured by commercialization and/or wide adoption of the nominee's contributions is required.

The nomination for this award should include a one-page summary (fewer than 500 words) of the nominee's technical work with specific emphasis on the impact of the work, a cover page with the email address, daytime telephone number and date of birth of the nominee. All nominations should be supported by at least three letters of recommendation. One of those letters of recommendation needs to be from a leader inside the nominee's organization. Self-nominations are not allowed.

Up to five awards will be given each year at DAC, sponsored by ACM, IEEE, and ESDA. The winners will be recognized at the opening session at the 55th DAC. Nominations must be received by March 15, 2018, as a single PDF file and sent to: dacunder40award@dac.com

DAC 2017 Under 40 Innovator Award recipients are: John Arthur, Research Staff Member and Hardware Manager, IBM Research - Almaden Arthur, working in the Brain Inspired Computing Group at IBM Research, designs large-scale neuromorphic chips and systems as well as algorithms to train them. His work includes Stanford's Neurogrid and most recently IBM's TrueNorth project.

Paul Cunningham, Vice President of R&D, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Cunningham is responsible for front-end digital design tools. Paul joined Cadence in 2011 through the acquisition of Azuro, a clock concurrent optimization company where he was a co-founder and CEO.

Douglas Densmore, Associate Professor, Boston Univ. Densmore, who works in the Electrical and Computer Engineering department at Boston University, creates EDA-inspired software tools for synthetic biology. He is a founding member of the BU Biological Design Center (BDC), head of the NSF's "Living Computing Project" and a Senior Member of the IEEE and ACM.

Yongpan Liu, Associate Professor, Tsinghua Univ. Dr. Liu's research interests include design automation and emerging circuits and systems for the Internet of Things (IoT). He designed the first nonvolatile processor used in both academia and industry. He received IEEE Micro Top Pick16 and best paper awards of HPCA15 and ASPDAC17.

Sasikanth Manipatruni, Physicist/Engineer, Intel Corp. Manipatruni's work merges hard physics-based design with the experimental demonstration of spin/optical/MEMS devices. He has contributed more than 50 scientific articles and about 80 patents spanning nanophotonics, medical sensing, beyond CMOS computing. He also coaches middle/high schoolers for Physics Olympiad.

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the Electronic Systems Design Alliance (ESDA), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA) and IEEE's Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA).

