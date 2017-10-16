Wings Financial Credit Union Chooses AlertMedia Emergency Notification System

AlertMedia, the fastest growing emergency mass notification system provider in the world, announced today that Wings Financial Credit Union, one of the 30 largest credit unions in the United States, has deployed AlertMedia's two way emergency mass notification system to enhance and improve their communications with employees around critical events.

AlertMedia has modernized mass communications by delivering an easy-to-use software platform that helps organizations efficiently and effectively communicate around any event. Whether they have an audience of 50 or 50,000 people, organizations like Wings Financial turn to AlertMedia when they need a reliable, quick, and simple solution to keep everyone connected during critical situations. AlertMedia enables organizations to interact with their audience from any mobile device, consolidating unlimited communication channels - such as voice, text, native apps, email, social media, and Slack - into one simple user experience.

Wings Financial has over 400 employees working in 23 branches from Orlando to Seattle. "We were looking for a tool that would help our management team communicate and share information, especially anything of critical importance. We looked around at various technologies and determined that AlertMedia could meet our needs at a very cost-effective price point," said Brad Grant, Vice President of Information Services for Wings Financial.

While Wings Financial implemented AlertMedia as part of its disaster recovery plan, the platform's simple interface and versatility encouraged the credit union to expand how it uses the communication tool.

"AlertMedia's mobile app was a must-have component because so much of our life is now conducted on the go. It's so easy to use. You log in to the app, grab a template, send the message to a specific group, and know that the information was received. We were performing critical maintenance recently and needed to alert members of the IT team. We didn't want to depend on people checking their email so we used the AlertMedia platform to notify them. With winter approaching, we've been conducting severe weather drills and considering using AlertMedia to communicate with branches in affected areas about their severe weather plans."

AlertMedia enables enterprise customers in 80+ countries across all industries to send and receive unlimited messages with their audience via multiple channels, including custom channels that can be easily integrated using the AlertMedia API.

"AlertMedia has simplified and modernized how enterprise organizations communicate during critical events. Whether it's a large credit union like Wings Financial, a bank, insurance company or global financial services corporation, organizations around the world trust our reliable, secure platform to protect their people and businesses by enabling the timely exchange of important information," said Brian Cruver, CEO of AlertMedia.

About AlertMedia

As the fastest-growing emergency mass communications and monitoring company in the world, AlertMedia helps hundreds of global organizations securely and effectively monitor threats, streamline notifications, and improve employee safety. The company's cloud-based platform delivers communications that protect organizations, improve operations, and mitigate loss from any location, at any time, using any device. For more information, call (800) 826-0777 or visit www.alertmedia.com.

About Wings Financial Credit Union

Wings Financial Credit Union is Minnesota's largest credit union and one of the top 30 nationwide, with over $4.5 billion in assets and 226,000 members. Wings members enjoy some of the area's best savings and lending rates, convenient mobile and online access, over 60,000 surcharge-free ATMs, and 18 branch locations throughout the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area, plus offices in Atlanta, Detroit, Orlando and Seattle. Founded in 1938, Wings membership has grown to include anyone who lives or works in the 13-county Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, metro area and the aviation industry nationwide. To learn more, visit wingsfinancial.com.