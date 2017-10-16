Rivada Networks and U.S. Cellular Announce Agreement to Team up to Develop a Statewide Public-Safety Broadband Network for Wisconsin First Responders

Wisconsin's first responders deserve a dedicated, purpose built and statewide public safety broadband network. Rivada Networks is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with U.S. Cellular to ensure that mission is accomplished.

On July 6, 2017, Rivada, U.S. Cellular and other industry-leading companies submitted a proposal to Wisconsin for a statewide public-safety broadband network. Now the time is fast approaching for Wisconsin to decide whether to "opt in" to the federal solution for emergency broadband communications or retain this public safety spectrum for the state's use and benefit.

Should Wisconsin opt out, Rivada and U.S. Cellular are ready to work together to make this custom-built, statewide wireless network a success, while also driving incremental value and lowering the cost of telecommunications for public safety for the state.

"If Wisconsin opts out, our two companies can work together to speed the deployment of the public safety network statewide," said Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Networks.

"We've been serving the citizens of Wisconsin since 1983, and we are proud to have 19 JD Power Network Quality awards to demonstrate the first-class coverage and service we deliver to our Wisconsin customers," said Kenneth R. Meyers, president and chief executive officer for U.S. Cellular. "We're pleased to team with Rivada on their plan to deploy a high-quality network for public safety officials that will help improve everyone's safety across the Badger State."

Should Rivada win the contract to build out a public-safety radio-access network in Wisconsin, U.S. Cellular will provide its nearly 35 years of experience in managing and constructing wireless networks to assist Rivada in the deployment of a state-of-the-art network for the state's first responders. Excess capacity on that purpose-built network will be offered for commercial use to support wireless users throughout the state, including U.S. Cellular customers.

About Rivada Networks

Rivada Networks is a leading designer, integrator and operator of wireless, interoperable communications networks. Its patented technology creates more efficient utilization of LTE networks, enabling both mission-critical-reliability for First Responders and new business models for commercial wireless services (i.e., wholesale, machine-to-machine, Internet of Things, etc.). Rivada has formed a consortium of leading companies to build and operate networks in the U.S. and abroad.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the third time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power's twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.