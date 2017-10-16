Fifth Industry Report Recognizes OutSystems as a Leader in Low-Code Platforms for Application Development

OutSystems, the number one low code platform for application development, was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave Low Code Development Platforms For AD&D Pros, Q4 2017. This is the fifth report in the last 18 months that has identified OutSystems as a Leader in the low code app dev market, which includes low code development, mobile low code development, mobile application development platforms, and high productivity application platform as a service.

"OutSystems has strengths across the board," the authors stated in the Forrester report. "The platform's tooling to support professional AD&D teams is excellent - broad in application and portfolio management, platform and security administration, and development-process management and deep in troubleshooting and performance management. OutSystems' strengths make it an oft-mentioned choice and contribute to its high growth rate and expanding roster of customers."

Across 13 vendors, OutSystems achieved among the highest scores in four criteria groups including product/service vision, commercial model, app deployment and security features, and declarative tooling for platform and app admin.

Enterprise Organizations Find Value in Low-Code Platforms

Low-code platforms are emerging as a key driver of digital transformation projects, helping organizations quickly deliver effective, innovative apps. OutSystems supports a full scope of use cases such as building new customer digital experiences, improving employee efficiency, and even replacing aging systems of record.

"We deliver digital transformation in 150 countries in over 17 industries and needed a platform that supports the widest range of use cases," said Rui Vaz, Technology Consulting Partner, at Deloitte. "OutSystems exceeded our expectations, helping us beat our timelines and effect real change within the organization. With a team of 33,000 technology practitioners, we were distinguished as a Deloitte OutSystems Centre of Excellence, able to cover business and technology transformations, from strategy to support, worldwide."

Deloitte and Prudential recently demonstrated the power of the OutSystems platform at a recent industry conference where they presented an application using AI and IoT for automated risk analysis built with the OutSystems platform.

"Our product vision has always been to support the widest range of application development needs with speed, scale and security," said Paulo Rosado, CEO and founder of OutSystems. "With OutSystems, our customers can achieve all of their digital transformation objectives faster and never have to worry about hitting a development wall."

Most recently, OutSystems raised the bar even higher for low-code platforms. A new benchmark report demonstrates how an app built with OutSystems scaled to support 20 million financial services customers managing 11,000 transactions per second.

"OutSystems is key to helping us integrate many different sources of data and launch products faster," says Steven Schmidt, Enterprise Collaboration Manager at Logitech. "We now have set up a fully ramped digital factory with a highly-distributed team that can produce apps in weeks."

