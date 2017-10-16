Kingston Technology Celebrates 30 Years Supplying the World with Quality Technology Solutions

Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory storage products and technology solutions, announces tomorrow that it celebrates its 30th year in the business as an innovative technology hardware provider for computers and devices. KingstonÂ was co founded on October 17, 1987, by CEO John Tu and COO David Sun. The two co founders continue to guide the company and remain very active in day to day operations.

The entrepreneurial spirit of both owners and the success of the company have been recognized globally through the years. Kingston's core tenets of respect, loyalty, flexibility and integrity have created an exemplary corporate culture - one that guides its relationships with customers, partners and vendors, and to which Kingston owes its success. The company continues to be the largest supplier of DRAM modules among non-semiconductor manufacturers and a leading maker of Flash memory products - especially SSDs - where it has become a dominant force among consumers and organizations alike looking to upgrade existing systems and data centers. A video celebrating 30 years can be found here.

Kingston manufactured just one product when it started in 1987 and has steadily and strategically evolved as a company by controlling as much of the production cycle as possible - from initial wafer processing through finished product - for both DRAM and Flash. The company has done this through expansion, strategic investments, partnerships and adapting to industry needs as early as possible.

Seeing SSDs as the future for hard drives in both client PCs and data centers, the company began offering SSD products in 2009 and last year analyst firm Forward Insights cited Kingston as the second-largest supplier of SSDs in the channel. The company also saw the growing demand for smart phones, tablets, IoT-based devices and wearables. In 2010, it formed Kingston Solutions, Inc. (KSI), which manufactures embedded memory products (single-chip storage and controller solutions) that go into lighter and thinner everyday consumer devices. Today, KSI is the leader in embedded solutions for second-tier smart phone manufacturers.

The product portfolio has further expanded in recent years to headsets, keyboards, mice and mouse pads via its HyperXâ„¢ gaming brand, and the innovative products have rapidly gained accolades and acceptance among professional gamers and pro sports athletes. It took only two years for HyperX to ship its 1-millionth gaming headset. Today, Kingston through all its brands and product categories offers over 2,000 quality technology solutions and ships to more than 120 countries. It is a widely recognized and accepted brand known the world over.

"David (Sun) and I were almost broke when we started this little company 30 years ago and there weren't that many people doing what we did outside of the big PC makers," said John Tu, CEO and co-founder, Kingston. "We had no idea how it would turn out but due to lots of luck and people whom we previously worked with who liked and helped us, we were able to slowly grow and build up a successful organization. I feel very blessed and fortunate every day I come into the office."

"Our good fortune as a company is due to the hard work of our employees and the respect we have for each other. When John (Tu) and I started this company, we wanted everyone who worked here to feel like they are part of a family," said David Sun, COO and co-founder, Kingston. "Our philosophy for the last 30 years has been, 'If we take care of our employees and vendors, they will take care of our customers.' This has not changed and none of Kingston's success happens without family."

From 1987 to Today: The Growth of Kingston

