New Savi Ocean ETA Brings Unmatched Accuracy and Transparency to Shipments at Sea

Savi , an innovator in big data machine learning analytic solutions, supply chain management software, and sensor technology, today announced the launch of its new Ocean ETA capability, bringing precise, live streaming tracking and ETA of land to sea shipments.

A combination of mobile and satellite communications deliver location and condition of in-transit goods. Savi's machine intelligence constantly compares data sources to track transitions from land to sea and alerts in real-time if a transition is missed. Use of historic and real-time data sources allow continuous calculation of ETA for each leg and can alert days or hours before a transition is missed, giving operations time to adjust shipment plans if needed.

Every port in the world has been custom geofenced by Savi's technology. Savi can alert when a shipment is within range of any port or customer defined point of interest enabling action for carriers, customs, labor, or documentation before or precisely when it is needed.

"Nobody else offers the level of precise, predictive ETAs for ocean travel that we now provide," said Rich Carlson, CEO of Savi Technology. "Real-time data from our sensors can precisely track containers on the ocean. This data and machine intelligent analytics gives Beneficial Cargo Owners (BCO) the ability to orchestrate the part of their supply chain with the greatest variability and potential for risk - ocean shipments. Those BCOs and 3PLs that use the more precise Savi Ocean ETAs for visibility and planning will have a tremendous competitive advantage in customer satisfaction and supply chain efficiency."

