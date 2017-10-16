SAP Enhances Commerce Solution to Help Telecommunications and Media Companies Attract and Retain Customers

SAP SEÂ (NYSE SAP) today announced an enhanced release of the SAPÂ HybrisÂ Â Commerce solution for the telecommunications and media industries. The telecommunications and media accelerator, developed in collaboration with IBM (NYSE IBM), addresses industry specific challenges when engaging, retaining and acquiring customers and selling to them. Consumers are increasingly using the web and mobile channels to research products and services, make purchases and activate or deactivate services. In response, service providers need the ability to quickly offer product and service bundles, as well as personalized customer service and self service features.

SAP Hybris* and IBM together are offering an agile solution with a ready-to-use framework enabling service providers to engage with customers using feature-rich omnichannel solutions that streamline the purchase process and help to consistently ensure high-quality, dependable customer experiences and journeys.

"Telecom and media consumption is becoming increasingly customizable and is therefore more complicated," said Matthias Goehler, senior vice president and head of Industries, SAP Hybris. "SAP is committed to meeting industry business needs by supporting new business models, industry regulations and standards. The telco and media accelerator helps companies achieve and realize their goals all while getting to market as quickly as possible."

This latest initiative of the 14-year partnership between IBM and SAP is rooted in the companies' deep industry-specific expertise and understanding of the complex customer journey associated with telecom and media product offerings. SAP Hybris Commerce, telco and media accelerator, combines IBM's technology integration and services competencies with SAP's technological capabilities to foster a continued path of innovation as companies embrace new and evolving business and technology models, such as Over the Top (OTT) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The enhanced accelerator for SAP Hybris Commerce allows telecom and media providers to:

"The telecommunications industry is experiencing a significant transformation driving companies to invest in capabilities that modernize operations and allow them to differentiate and drive value," said Bob Fox, Global Industry Leader - Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, IBM. "Together with SAP Hybris, we offer a unique commerce solution specifically tailored to meet the demands of telecommunication providers and media companies, including add-ons, bundles, promotions, unique checkout flows and more, that enables them to reinvent business processes and deliver more engaging digital customer experiences."

About SAP Hybris Solutions SAP Hybris solutions provide omnichannel customer engagement and commerce software that allows organizations to build up a contextual understanding of their customers in real time, deliver a more impactful, relevant customer experience, and sell more goods, services and digital content across every touch point, channel and device. Through customer data management, context driven marketing tools and unified commerce processes, SAP Hybris solutions have helped some of the world's leading organizations to attract, retain and grow a profitable customer base.Â SAP Hybris software forÂ customer engagement and commerce provides organizations with the foundation, framework and business tools to create a holistic customer view across channels, simplify customer engagement and solve complex business problems. For more information, visitÂ www.hybris.com.

*SAP Hybris is a brand name launched in January 2016 to represent the SAP solutions for customer engagement and commerce as well as the offerings, employees, and business of acquired company hybris AG, which continues to be our legal entity until integration with SAP is complete.

About SAP As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device - SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 355,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

