Kindred Futures partners with Cockroach Labs to Build a Next Generation Global Online Gaming Platform

Kindred Futures is partnering with Cockroach Labs to build the next generation global online gaming platform for Kindred Futures' parent company Kindred Group plc. As a rapidly growing, global business with strict data privacy and technical requirements, Kindred's ambitious project to build a global online gaming platform with multiple active data centers that span continents is an exciting opportunity for Cockroach Labs and their namesake product CockroachDB.

As Kindred Group grows around the world, distance from the customer's device to the datacenters increases, resulting in potentially lower speeds, performance and reliability. By collaborating with CockroachDB, the SQL database for global cloud services, Kindred will be able to greatly improve the customer experience across all Kindred brands.

"CockroachDB is exactly the product and team we've been seeking as we look for better ways to serve our growing base of global customers. Countries are becoming more protective of their citizens' data, and we need a partner that can help us to better serve global users while remaining compliant with domestic regulations," commented Marcus Smedman, CTO of Kindred Group.

Through the mutually-beneficial partnership, Kindred will help to shape the development of CockroachDB. Outside of Google, there is no solution like this, and Cockroach's unique approach offers a great partnership opportunity for Kindred Futures.

About Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the company behind CockroachDB, the SQL database for building global cloud services. With a mission to Make Data Easy, Cockroach Labs is led by a team of former Google engineers who have had front row seats to nearly two decades of database evolution. The company is headquartered in New York City and is backed by an outstanding group of investors including Benchmark, G/V, Index Ventures, Redpoint, and Sequoia. For more information, visit us at cockroachlabs.com.

About Kindred Futures

Kindred Futures is Kindred Group PLC's innovation arm which launched in 2016 to connect with startups and early stage businesses. Acting as a value-adding partner for startups, Kindred Futures aims form mutually beneficial partnerships to explore strategically interesting opportunities arising from technological developments or customer trends. Kindred Futures is committed to seeking out the most interesting companies and entrepreneurs to transform the future of gambling. For more information please visit www.kindredfutures.com