Servato Introduces New Critical Infrastructure Battery Management System

KANSAS CITY, Mo. &Servato Corp., the leading provider of remote battery management, today announced the launch of its newest remote battery management system, the Smart Power System 248 (SPS 248 ). While building on Servato's foundational and game changing technology for automated battery measurements and adaptive charging, the SPS 248 has significant design updates that will make it the ideal system for managing a large portion of network sites and reducing the costs for carriers investing in backup power management.

The SPS-248™ is Servato's most economical battery management system on a cost per string basis. The system is designed to manage two strings of batteries, but built to scale through daisy-chaining to manage up to 16 strings of 12V VRLAs per site. As a result, the SPS-248™ enables customers to utilize a single system for the majority of applicable sites. Two strings of batteries are extremely common in wireline and wireless networks because two strings are the minimum required to provide battery redundancy. The SPS-248™ makes managing two-strings more cost-effective than ever before, and therefore, ideal for any customer - from small, independent telcos to large national carriers.

To help push backup power investment resources even further, the SPS-248™ now uses Anderson Connectors, which makes installations as much as 50% faster, reducing implementation costs for carriers. The system also packs the best string to rack space ratio. Carriers can invest in battery management and have confidence they will have room for other site equipment.

Servato has customers across the country, and many are expected to deploy the unit when it is available in the first quarter of 2018.

"Over the last five years, Servato has leveraged our strong customer relationships to source design input for new products," said Chris Mangum, CEO of Servato. "The SPS-248™ is a direct result of these conversations and addresses one of the most important backup battery configurations in telecommunications landscape. Customer interest is very high and we expect the new product to be integral in our product suite."

Servato will showcase the SPS-248™ at both the Mid-American Telecom Seminar & Showcase (MATSS), October 16-18 and the Kentucky Telecom Association - Tennessee Telecom Association Fall Conference and Supplier Showcase, October 17-19.

About Servato

Headquartered in New Orleans, La., Servato is a leading provider of active battery management solutions to telecom, power, transportation, and solar companies. Servato's solutions allow leading companies and infrastructure operators to reduce CapEx and OpEx by extending battery life, reducing maintenance costs and streamlining operations. Utilizing highly accurate data, proprietary algorithms, adaptive charging and cloud-based visualization software, Servato provides unprecedented insight and control over distributed DC power assets in industrial settings. To learn more, please visit: www.servatocorp.com.