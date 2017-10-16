Harris Corporation Awarded $133 Million US Navy and Australian F/A-18 Electronic Warfare Contract

Harris Corporation (NYSE HRS) has received a $133 million contract to supply electronic jammers to protect U.S. Navy and Australian F A 18 Hornet and Super Hornet aircraft against electronic threats. The contract was awarded during the first quarter of Harris' fiscal 2018.

Under the contract, Harris will manufacture and deliver ALQ-214(V)4/5 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) jammers for the F/A-18C/D/E/F variants. The ALQ-214(V)4/5 is the key onboard electronic warfare jamming system for the IDECM program and protects the aircraft from sophisticated electronic threats, including modern integrated air defense systems.

Deliveries to the U.S. Navy and to Australia through the U.S. government's Foreign Military Sales program are expected to be complete by May 2020.

"Naval aviators face a growing range of threats as their missions evolve and hostile actors gain access to increasingly advanced technology," said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. "Harris has helped keep naval aviators ahead of emerging threats for nearly 20 years. We remain firmly committed to supporting their critical missions."

