Huawei Unveils the HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro

Disruptive innovation often begins with bold dreams. During IFA Berlin, Huawei Consumer Business Group introduced its first AI mobile chipset, the Kirin 970. Today in Munich, Huawei announced the HUAWEI Mate 10 Series, which will open the door to new AI mobile applications. The HUAWEI Mate 10, HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro, and Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 are breakthrough AI devices that combine innovative hardware, the Kirin 970 chipset and EMUI 8.0. The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series continues its legacy of superior product performance and long lasting battery life, while integrating New Leica Dual Camera technology.

"As we enter the age of intelligence, AI is no longer a virtual concept but something that intertwines with our daily life. AI can enhance user experience, provide valuable services and improve product performance," said Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group. "The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series introduces the first mobile AI-specific Neural Network Processing Unit, launching a new era of intelligent smartphones."

Key features:

A New, Mobile AI Computing Architecture for Intelligent Mobile Experiences

The HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro are the first devices powered by the new Kirin 970 processor and deliver AI enhancements for a faster, more customized mobile experience. The Kirin 970 features an octa-core ARM Cortex CPU, a first-to-market Mali-G72 12-core GPU and the first NPU designed specifically for a mobile device.

The specialized NPU, combined with Huawei's HiAI mobile computing platform, means the Kirin 970 delivers 25x better performance and 50x greater energy efficiency for AI-related tasks, compared to four Cortex-A73 cores.¹

Design Qualities for New Levels of Sophistication and Comfort

With an all-new HUAWEI FullView Display, the HUAWEI Mate 10 features a stunning 5.9-inch screen with a 16:9 display, barely-there-bezel and HDR10 to support vivid colors. The 6-inch HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro features an 18:9 OLED display, high screen-to-body ratio and HDR10 for dynamic video viewing.

New Leica Dual Camera and AI-powered Battery Management for the Next Era

Huawei has partnered with Leica to co-engineer the dual-lens camera for the HUAWEI Mate 10 Series. They combine 12-megapixel RGB + 20-megapixel monochrome sensors, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), dual lenses with a large aperture of f/1.6, AI-powered Bokeh Effect and AI-powered Digital Zoom.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro pack a 4000 mAh high-density battery featuring a smart battery management system that understands user behaviour and intelligently allocates resources to maximize battery life.

Pricing and Availability

128GB + 6GB

Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10

¹Based on Huawei's laboratory testing results.

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.