RingCentral Announces Agenda Highlights for ConnectCentral 2017 User Conference

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions,Â today announced agenda highlights for its upcoming annual conference, ConnectCentral 2017. The conference will bring together technology and business leaders to explore the future of the digital workplace and how to empower an increasingly mobile and global workforce to communicate and collaborate anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

ConnectCentral 2017 will take place October 23-25 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. Register now.

Panel session highlights include:

Additionally, the ConnectCentral after party on Tuesday, October 24 will feature chart-topping band the Gin Blossoms. Gin Blossoms took the airwaves by siege for most of the 90's and will be performing all their hits and material from their new album scheduled for release in Summer 2018.

Other conference highlights include:

For additional information, please visit: connectcentral.ringcentral.com. Follow the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn with #ConnectCentral17!

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers today's mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

Â©2017 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.