CommScope Research on Gen Z Tech Intimates Reveals an Always-On Mindset

New global research from CommScope underscores why Generation Z is the most technology intimate and connection dependent in history, with unique viewpoints and expectations for the devices, technologies and people they depend on for their always on lifestyle.

The research, involving 4,003 advanced technology users aged 13 to 22 in eight major cities around the world-also revealed that:

"Tech intimates, who check their devices every three minutes on average, are set to shape how we live, work and play in the future," said Fiona Nolan, senior vice president of Global Marketing at CommScope. "Their attitudes and usage of technology will have a big impact on society, paving the way for significant social, political and technological changes."

The extensive research findings and in-person interviews, available at http://www.commscope.com/insights, showed three significant outcomes in terms of how this technology-intimate age group relates to the technology they use and rely on:

"These 'Tech Intimates' are huge consumers of mobile bandwidth and key influencers for their peer groups," Nolan stated. "We are committed to continually looking for insights to understand the needs of tomorrow's user and help shape the networks of the future. This research identifies areas of opportunity for service providers, smartphone manufacturers and businesses to attract loyalty from this generation as they look for faster, more reliable and ubiquitous network connectivity."

To understand more about the emerging technology, network and communication needs of these Gen Z Tech Intimates, download the full research report. For images related to the research, visit our Flickr page.

About the Research

CommScope, partnering with an independent market research firm, conducted research in early 2017 with 4,003 respondents between the ages of 13-22 in eight global markets including New York, Buenos Aires, London, Berlin, Bangalore, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo. The participants self-identified as a frequent user of smartphones, checking at least five times an hour, and agreed that they are among the first of their friends to get the latest technology.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) helps design, build and manage wired and wireless networks around the world. As a communications infrastructure leader, we shape the always-on networks of tomorrow. For more than 40 years, our global team of greater than 20,000 employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what's next and push the boundaries of what's possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.