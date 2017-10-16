Short-Term Loan in Aggregate Value of EUR 200,000,000 Concluded between the Digi Group and a Syndicate of Banks

The Company informs the market and its investors that, on 13 October 2017, RCS & RDS S.A. (the Company's subsidiary in Romania RCS&RDS"), DIGI T vk zl si s Szolg ltat Korl tolt Felel ss g T rsas g (RCS & RDS S.A.'s subsidiary in Hungary Digi Kft."), as the borrowers, the Company, as a guarantor, and Citibank N.A., London Branch and ING Bank N.V. as the arrangers, have concluded a short term loan with two facilities in the aggregate amount of EUR 200,000,000 (the 2017 Bridge Loan").

One facility, in amount of EUR 140,000,000, was concluded for the purpose of financing the acquisition by Digi Kft. of the Hungarian telecommunications operator Invitel Tavkozlesi Zrt., with respect to the terms of which we have informed the market and the investors on 21 July 2017.

The other facility, in amount of EUR 60,000,000, was concluded for general corporate purposes.

The 2017 Bridge Loan has a maturity of 12 months. It can be extended for an additional period of up to 6 or 12 months.

For details regarding the current report, please access the official websites designated of Digi: http://investors.rcs-rds.ro and www.digi-communications.ro.

About Digi Communications NV

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.