Securus’ Intelligent Inmate Communications Device Count Now Exceeds 140,000 Units in Service

Securus Technologies, a leading provider of civil and criminal justice technology solutions for public safety, investigation, corrections and monitoring, announced today that it had deployed over 140,000 intelligent communications devices that do much more than just allow an inmate to make an outbound call.

"In over 29 years of serving the prison and jail market, we now have installed approximately 85,000 inmate telephones that provide basic communications for inmates but we now have exceeded 140,000 'intelligent inmate devices' in service through the United States and Mexico," said Richard A. ("Rick") Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Securus Technologies. "What I call intelligent communications devices include sophisticated inmate tablets, video visitation kiosks, lobby/booking kiosks, and our proprietary 'S-Phones,' all designed with the highest level of security.

"We want to help rehabilitate inmates, and that means increasing inmate communications with friends/family, reducing recidivism, improving the safety within prisons and jails for officers and inmates, helping inmates find jobs, and helping to make society safer - and what we offer with our intelligent devices accomplishes all of these objectives," said Smith.

"Intelligent devices provide inmate education, both high school and at the university level; they allow richer video communications with friends and family members; they provide inmate handbooks; they allow more efficient grievance filings; they provide better access to law libraries; they allow commissary ordering; they facilitate religious activities; they allow inmates to find jobs when released; and, they even provide entertainment which is an important ingredient to a safer environment during the very stressful period of incarceration."

Incarceration used to mean punishment only - but progressive law enforcement and corrections officers and the courts move beyond that being the only objective. Most inmates will eventually be released so the experience behind bars also needs to include education and getting inmates prepared for a life within society. The more education inmates receive, the less likely they will be to return to a life of incarceration. Securus is participating fully in these process improvements by offering and investing in the most advanced technology possible, and the most efficient and SAFE TECHNOLOGY possible to facilities.

"I expect the 140,000 intelligent device level today to exceed 200,000 by the end of the decade - a large investment by Securus in inmates, friends and family, and law enforcement/corrections. Our position and responsibility working with corrections and law enforcement agencies demands that we proactively help to reduce recidivism, improve the lives of inmates and friends/family, and make the prison/jail environment safer," said Smith. "We have made a $650 million investment in our products and services in the last three (3) years - and our customers are getting the full benefit of that investment.

"Press Releases never do justice to the technology capabilities that we deploy and how inmates and law enforcement/corrections officials benefit - and to see the full realities - you need to visit our Technology Center located in Dallas, Texas. Over 1,395 customers - both existing and prospective have toured our Center and have seen what we offer. The best quote from a customer is 'Securus, there is no substitute,'" concluded Smith.

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and serving more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. Securus Technologies focuses on connecting what matters®. To learn more about our full suite of civil and criminal justice technology solutions, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.