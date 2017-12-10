10.12.17 Northern California wildfires: Update from Pacific Market President Jonathan LeCompte

We know how important it is for people to connect when disaster strikes. As the wildfires continue to ravage the North Bay, we're focused on safely restoring our network and keeping our customers connected. I'm proud to say that our network in the region is running at 97% of normal performance.

While changing weather conditions and active fires throughout the region may pose some challenges, our teams are working 24x7 to get the network back to 100%. In the meantime, we've added capacity to our network to handle increased traffic in the most densely populated areas, particularly around the large shelters serving the community.

With so many people still unable to return home, we've extended our data relief offer and included an expanded footprint for those who qualify. We hope this gives peace of mind to those who've been hardest hit by this disaster.

For people staying at or visiting local relief shelters, we've set up cell phone charging stations with internet-connected laptops for evacuees to keep in touch with loved ones, employers and others during this difficult time.

We're here to serve you. At the beginning of this crisis, our retail store in downtown Santa Rosa opened on Tuesday morning to serve guests, many of whom had just been evacuated from their homes. Today, 100% of our retail stores in the affected area are open and fully staffed. We invite our customers to stop by if we can assist them in any way with their communications needs.

As this crisis continues, we're working closely with first responders, public officials and relief organizations to provide support where it's needed.

One way you can support the community is to use your mobile phone to make a $10 donation to the American Red Cross. Simply text CAWILDFIRES to 90999. You can donate up to ten times per month, so you can make that $10 donation ten times, for a total of $100. Click here for more information.