ARRIS Brings Actionable Analytics to Service Providers with ARRIS Wireless Intelligence

SUWANEE, Ga. , Oct.Â ARRIS International plcÂ (NASDAQ ARRS) today announcedÂ ARRIS Wireless Intelligence, an analytics and reporting tool that offers service providers comprehensive and real time insights into their solutions for public Wi Fi and expansion of Wi Fi into new vertical markets.

Gathering and collating data from a range of inputs, the platform allows management, operations and marketing personnel to quickly visualize their deployed Wi-Fi network and understand the utilization of each access point and other network devices through a fully virtualized and hosted solution.

ARRIS Wireless Intelligence also offers analytics on a number of metrics including; access point utilization, OS type, subscriber data consumption and session duration. The solution generates pre-built reports that can be customized for different stakeholders within the service provider. The reports can be generated by a range of variables that span geography, SSID type, vertical market and individual property.

"Consumer demand for bandwidth is becoming both insatiable and ubiquitous, so the ability to provide a fast, seamless Wi-Fi experience outside of the home, throughout a service provider's community, is becoming the next big opportunity and challenge. ARRIS Wireless Intelligence is essential for service providers to begin integrating data management into their Wi-Fi solutions," said Dan Whalen , President, Network & Cloud, ARRIS. "By offering easily accessible data on a range of important variables, our innovative solutions give our customers the information they need to make key decisions around Wi-Fi deployment and utilization."

A cloud-based solution, ARRIS Wireless Intelligence offers fast and flexible integration and scaling with very low CAPEX outlay. The solution is optimized as part of the ARRIS pre-integrated, best-of-breed Service Provider Wi-Fi solution. It is vendor-agnostic and compatible with other systems and features with an easy-to-integrate API.

ARRIS will showcase its new ARRIS Wireless Intelligence at SCTE 2017 October 18-20, 2017 in Denver . Find ARRIS at booth 1595.

For more information about ARRIS Wireless Intelligence, visit here.

About ARRIS ARRIS International plc. (NASDAQ: ARRS) is a world leader in entertainment and communications technology. Our innovations combine hardware, software, and services across the cloud, network, and home to power TV and internet for millions of people around the globe. The people of ARRIS collaborate with the world's top service providers, content providers, and retailers to advance the state of our industry and pioneer tomorrow's connected world. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

