United States Patent Office Issues Securus Technologies Two (2) Additional Patents for Law Enforcement and Corrections

Securus Technologies, a leading provider of civil and criminal justice technology solutions for public safety, investigation, corrections and monitoring, announced today that the United States Patent Office issued two (2) new Securus patents.

"We received word from the United States Patent Office that we were issued two (2) new patents," said Richard A. ("Rick") Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Securus Technologies, Inc. "That increases our total patent portfolio to 288 issued and pending patents, the largest in our industry by far. The entire rest of the industry has 176 issued and pending patents compared to our 288 issued and pending patents, so we lead by 112 - and that number is distributed among 4 different competitors."

Securus' two (2) new patents are outlined as follows:

Patent Number

Patent Title

Technical Description

Patent Number

Patent Title

Technical Description

Mr. Smith continued, "We currently have approximately 300 software developers, over 100 field service technicians, and a large marketing and R & D Team that have good ideas - things that our prison and jail customers want, things that are unique, and we routinely turn those ideas into patents. It's our biggest, most valuable asset - good people with ideas that are solving our customers' problems.

"Our patent portfolio includes patents in most areas of corrections communications and operations including audio calling, video calling, fraud detection, call platform architecture, call storage, inmate purchasing, billing, call throughput, inmate monitoring, word spotting, voice biometrics, and commissary services, and there are many other areas.

"We issued a formal 'Patent Portfolio Bake Off' Challenge to the former leading competitor in our sector that went unanswered so we did something that was even better, I believe," said Smith. "We used our outside counsel to engage three (3) independent, well-known, intellectual property consulting firms to compare and contrast our patent portfolio with our competitor's patent portfolio. Outside counsel did not disclose who their client was, so the comparison was independent, intellectually honest, and non-biased. Counsel didn't even tell the consulting firms what the list of patents was for each company. Securus didn't provide any help or assistance to aid their analysis at all.

"The three (3) independent patent portfolio analyses clearly show that by virtually any qualitative or quantitative measurement, Securus' patent portfolio is much stronger, broader, and valuable than the other company's portfolio," Smith said. "We did this work, spent this time, and paid a significant amount of money to make clear to everyone that we have the largest and best patent portfolio that exists in the industry today - period.

"We build patents around products that our customers want - and that is good for inmates, friends and family, officers, investigators, victims of crimes, and society - I am proud of what we have contributed to our industry. We improve inmate communications, reduce recidivism, help solve and prevent crimes - and ultimately save lives," concluded Smith.

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and serving more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. Securus Technologies focuses on connecting what matters®. To learn more about our full suite of civil and criminal justice technology solutions, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.