Sisense Earns ‘Honorable Mention’ in 2017 Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Award for Business Intelligence and Analytics

Sisense, disrupting the BI market by simplifying business analytics for complex data, has received an honorable mention in the Gartner Peers Insights Customer Choice Award for 2017 for Business Intelligence and Analytics.

The award shows which vendor products are most valued by customers in this market. The designation of Honorable Mention is awarded to vendors with an average score of four out of five stars in 50 or more client reviews published during the submission period.

"Sisense focuses on the success of its clients, helping them unlock actionable insights from complex data," said Sisense Head of Product, Guy Levy-Yurista, PhD. "We believe the Gartner Customer Choice Award measures this real-world impact as reported directly by our clients, so we are proud to be recognized as a top performer for business intelligence and analytics."

Sisense is committed to driving 100% customer satisfaction, and to disrupting the BI industry with radical innovation and product ease of use - even for nontechnical users. Customer reviews for the Gartner Peer Insights cited:

"Great team to work with - helped us to get up and running efficiently. Their architecture increases the trust in the platform, knowing there is less risk of getting the wrong numbers." Full review.

"Our internal business analysts and data architects were able to work collaboratively with Sisense remotely and we had a great engagement with their staff in terms of getting quickly set up, users provisioned, and data connections established. Very easy integration into our current processes and environment since it's a SaaS based application." Full review.

"The software is very user friendly and provides a lot of really cool features to display analytics effectively." Full review.

Based on 190 Gartner Peer Insight customer reviews, Sisense earned a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Winners and honorable mentions were selected by IT Professionals and end users who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the Enterprise Solution.

Announcing the Peer Insight Customer Choice Awards, Gartner stated, "Business users are driving the need for new capabilities by demanding access to analysis and insights from advanced analytics, while IT wants to deliver on this demand from business users for data discovery capabilities, but without sacrificing governance."*

To view Sisense's Gartner Peer Insights profile and reviews, please visit: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/business-intelligence-analytics-platforms/vendor/sisense.

*Gartner press release, Gartner Announces Winners of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Awards for Business Intelligence and Analytics, October 11, 2017. http://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3814763

Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Award

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Awards are determined by the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their own experiences, the number of published reviews on Gartner Peer Insights and overall ratings for a given vendor in the market, as further described here http://www.gartner.com/reviews-pages/peer-insights-customer-choice-awards/ and are not intended in any way to represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Sisense Sisense takes a radically different approach to business analytics. The company's obsessive commitment to consistent product innovation and customer success enable organizations to instantly reveal insights from complex data. IT's BI for everyone, everywhere regardless of technical expertise.

Sisense's agility allows business users with no technical background to get the accurate intelligence at the very moment it is needed without waiting hours, days or even weeks for answers. Sisense provides a complete business platform to prepare, analyze and visualize large, volumes and variety of data. Its unique In-Chip™ and Single Stack™ technologies simplify every step of the BI process - from data preparation to discovery of insights.

From innovative startups to global brands like GE, Wix, Nasdaq and Philips, thousands of organizations worldwide embed Sisense in their everyday business to reveal instant insights.