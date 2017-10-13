First Advantage CIO Nick Grecco Awarded the Atlanta Telecom Professionals Leadership Award

Leading background screening technology and solution provider First Advantage, a Symphony Technology Group company, announced today that CIO Nick Grecco was awarded the 2017 Atlanta Telecom Professionals (ATP) Leadership Award for his commitment to innovation, leadership and positive impact on the tech industry.

Grecco and other local professionals were honored with their awards yesterday at the 14th Annual Awards Gala, where First Advantage was a silver sponsor. Together with the rest of the leadership team, Grecco made it his goal to streamline internal communications, increase engagement and improve visibility of IT processes and procedures at First Advantage.

"Nick is an invaluable asset to the First Advantage team and this award is very well-deserved," First Advantage CEO Scott Staples said. "He has dedicated himself to working with the leadership team to harness and build on the positive IT culture within First Advantage in ways that create better internal, as well as customer, experiences. He continuously maintains a flexible strategy that supports change and meets customer needs."

Atlanta Telecom Professionals is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the continued professional development and ever-expanding and constantly innovating network of Atlanta's telecommunications and tech community. Each year it recognizes professionals from businesses ranging from small to enterprise-level who have excelled in technological advancement and professional leadership.

The theme for the 2017 awards was "Play IT Forward," playing off of Atlanta's reputation as a technology and sports mecca. Attendees learned how today's professional sports teams are using technology and innovation to increase fan engagement and improve the performance of players.

"It is an honor to receive this award on behalf of First Advantage, whose dedication to innovative technology and constant drive to offer top-notch customer experiences is always the priority," Grecco said.

About First Advantage First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. More information about First Advantage can be accessed at www.fadv.com.

