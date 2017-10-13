Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $1.8 Million Order for International 9-1-1 Mobile Positioning Services

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2018, its Enterprise Technologies group, which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, has received a $1.8 million funded order from a leading Canadian communications service provider for mobile positioning services related to 9 1 1 emergency services.

"We are excited to extend our work with a Canadian mobile service provider to deliver highly accurate and secure location-based services to meet public safety needs," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "This order validates our view that international customers have a need for 9-1-1 type solutions featuring reliable functionality and precision that help preserve life."

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

