Bandwave Systems Honored at Inc. 5000 2017 Gala

BURLINGTON, N.J. , Oct. Bandwave Systems LLC was honored for a 3rd year at the 2017 Inc. 5000 Gala in Palm Desert, CA last evening.Â The company was joined by many other entrepreneurs from all over the United States to celebrate earning a spot on this prestigious list of fastest growing private companies.

Among this year's keynote speakers were 'Shark Tank' star and entrepreneur, Daymond John as well as Alan Mulally of the Ford Motor Company. As in years past, the list of speakers are a strong, motivational and inspirational group to learn from.

The Inc. 5000 conference stands out among other award events like it in that the entrepreneurs attending are truly getting together for celebrating. It doesn't have an underlying selling agenda, no "caste system" or hierarchy; #5000 is just as interesting as #1.

"The entire Bandwave team couldn't be prouder or honored to be a part of the Inc. 5000 list for a third year. Our goal is to make this an annual tradition of climbing the Inc. 5000 list! " said Tom Azelby , Managing Partner of Bandwave Systems. Managing Partner, George Allgair added, "Bandwave has been on a steady climb of growth for several years now. We believe 2018 with be an even bigger jump up the list!"

Both Azelby and Allgair agree: none of this would be possible if not for the stellar team they have assembled. Their winning mix of agility, expertise and a proven process to deliver, manage and support all things broadband is what has brought them to where they are today.

About Bandwave Systems LLC

Bandwave Systems LLC is a global provider of premier broadband aggregation and management solutions. With its proven set of processes and world class team of technicians, Bandwave brings single source 'Wide Area Network Management' to multi-site enterprises more efficiently than any other provider. Founded in 2000, Bandwave has perfected a "One contract. One invoice. One support team." approach to services including: Broadband Aggregation; Remote Teleworker Solutions; Guest Wi-Fi; 4G wireless; Field Services; and SD WAN. Based in Burlington City, NJ, Bandwave Systems LLC is a privately held company. For more information: www.bandwavesystems.com Â· 888-396-7182 Â· info@bandwavesystems.com

