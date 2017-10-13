US Department of Navy Awards Harris Corporation $765 Million IDIQ Contract for Tactical Radios

The U.S. Department of Navy has awarded Harris Corporation (NYSE HRS) a five year, $765 million ceiling, single award IDIQ contract to provide tactical radios and ancillary devices to the Navy and Marine Corps.

This new contract, which replaces a $300 million IDIQ contract that expired in August, enables the U.S. Department of Navy to procure radios including the Harris AN/PRC-117G, AN/PRC-152A and the new AN/PRC-160 wideband HF radio, as well as peripheral attachments to support handheld, manpack, vehicular and base station mission needs. Additionally, the contract's flexibility allows Harris to provide next-generation products as required.

"This award stems from our successful long-standing track record of developing and delivering the most advanced family of tactical radios," said Chris Young, president, Harris Communication Systems. "The award enables Harris to continue to meet the Navy and Marine Corps' current and emerging needs so that they can successfully accomplish their missions around the globe."

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers' toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue.

