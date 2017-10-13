Smith Micro Announces the Launch of SafePath® Family Platform with Sprint

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ SMSI), today announced that Sprint has launched its SafePathÂ Family platform, marking the first deployment of Smith Micro's industry leading family location and parental controls platform by a U.S. wireless operator. With the service launch, Sprint customers can access mobile safety functionality for family smartphones, such as family location, parental controls, and device security as part of one comprehensive mobile app subscription, available for both Android and iOS.

"We are excited to announce the first launch of our SafePath Family platform with Sprint in the United States," said William W. Smith Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro. "This is a significant milestone for the Company, as we expect the deal to have a positive material impact on both our top line and bottom line in 2018 and beyond."

The SafePath Family platform brings to the market the most comprehensive, carrier-grade family safety offering in the market, designed to address several acute challenges prevalent in today's mobile society such as child safety, cyberbullying, mobile content controls, and device security. Learn more about SafePath Family here.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses around the world. From optimizing wireless networks to uncovering customer experience insights, and from streamlining Wi-Fi access to ensuring family safety, our solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones. Our portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing, and monetizing rich content, such as visual messaging, video streaming, and 2D/3D graphics applications. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

