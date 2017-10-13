Remark Holdings' 3D Augmented Reality Chosen To Be Core Technology Behind Launch of Sina Weibo's New Mobile Application

LAS VEGAS , Oct. Remark Holdings, Inc.Â (NASDAQ MARK), a global digital media technology company, announced that Sina Weibo, one of the world's largest social media companies, is launching its first augmented reality enabled mobile application, named SuiShouPai (which means "take a picture anywhere, anytime"). Â Remark Holdings' KanKan subsidiary implemented SuiShouPai's core augmented reality feature using KanKan's 3D facial feature tracking technology.

By choosing KanKan's AI technology, Sina Weibo is using one of the world's most advanced 3D facial-feature-tracking technologies, which makes the best mobile 3D augmented reality possible. KanKan's software, which was developed over the last several years using millions of globally-sourced facial feature samples, can precisely recognize and track the movements of hundreds of different facial features. The additional samples made available through SuiShouPai will enable KanKan's facial-recognition technologies to better understand various facial expressions by improving the underlying AI's ability to learn human emotions based on changes in facial features.

"We not only created a facial tracking system that we believe is far superior to existing technologies, but we also created 3D filters that can be used socially among friends or used to identify business opportunities in various industries, such as in the cosmetics field," said Kai-Shing Tao , Remark Holdings' Chairman and CEO.

"Our contract with Sina Weibo continues to demonstrate that we are able to monetize our artificial-intelligence technology, including facial and object recognition," said Tao. An example of how the technology functions can be found here.

Remark Holdings uses "deep learning", a type of algorithm-based machine learning that is used to model high-level abstractions in data, to train its artificial intelligence products. Utilizing KanKan's extensive data sets to train its KanKan Artificial Intelligence Platform with tens of millions of supervised and unsupervised samples allows Remark Holdings to develop models that extract facial features and recognize objects, such as branded logos, animals or license plates, with a high degree of precision.

The KanKan Artificial Intelligence Platform is designed as a one-stop shop that will provide small to large enterprises and developers with the ability to customize and train their own artificial-intelligence models for their businesses, with stable and ready-to-use artificial-intelligence modeling stacks and pre-trained models.

About Remark Holdings, Inc. Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers in many industries. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

