PCTEL Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, November 8th, 2017. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time. David Neumann, PCTEL's CEO, and John Schoen, Senior Vice President and CFO, will be on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 782-2072 (U.S. / Canada) or (706) 679-6397 (International) conference ID: 47850702. The call will also be webcast at http://investor.pctel.com/events.cfm. A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on the website listed above, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada), or (404) 537-3406 (International) conference ID: 47850702.

About PCTEL

PCTEL delivers Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions to the wireless industry. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. PCTEL Connected Solutions designs and manufactures precision antennas. PCTEL antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). PCTEL RF Solutions provides test tools that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. Mobile operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on PCTEL's scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize next generation wireless networks.

For more information, please visit the following websites.

PCTEL Corporate: http://www.pctel.com/

PCTEL Connected Solutions: http://www.antenna.com/

PCTEL RF Solutions: http://rfsolutions.pctel.com/