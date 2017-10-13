Home >> More Operators news >> This Article
Viavi Announces Date for Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Published on: 13th Oct 2017
SAN JOSE, Calif. , Oct.Â (NASDAQ VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("Viavi") will announce its fiscal first quarter 2018 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2017 , on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 , after the close of market.
The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PT /4:30pm ET . A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the Viavi website at http://www.viavisolutions.com/investors. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted at www.viavisolutions.com/investors under the "Quarterly Results" section.
To participate via telephone: Toll-Free: 833-245-9658 International: 647-689-4230 Conference ID: 98689831 Replay of the call: Dial-In: 416-621-4642 Toll-Free: 800-585-8367 Conference ID: 98689831 Start date: November 1, 2017 4:30pm PT End date: November 8, 2017 8:59pm PT
About Viavi Solutions Viavi (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems, supported by a worldwide channel community including Viavi Velocity Solution Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. Viavi is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about Viavi at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on Viavi Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
Investors Contact: Bill Ong , 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com Press Contact: Amit Malhotra , 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com
