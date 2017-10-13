Taiwan Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses 2017 - Research and Markets

The "Taiwan Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Taiwan's telecommunications market. The report analyses the Telecoms Infrastructure, mobile, fixed broadband, and Digital Economy sectors.

Mobile Broadband Continues to Drive Taiwan's telco sector. Taiwan has developed a dynamic telecommunications industry defined by excellent telecommunications infrastructure and a very competitive mobile market. Taiwan's fixed-line market continues to be dominated by incumbent operator Chunghwa Telecom despite competition and fixed mobile substitution eating into its market share and fixed-line revenue.

Recognising the ability of utilising ICT to improve both social and economic development, Taiwan has taken steps to develop a digital economy, encompassing digital media and e-services and building upon the high availability of fixed and mobile broadband networks.

The number of fixed-line subscribers in Taiwan grew gradually before peaking in 2005. Since then the trend has been one of gradual decline as fixed-lines are substituted with mobile phones. Changhwa Telecom (CHT) has tried to arrest the decline in fixed-lines by focusing on selling fixed broadband products.

Taiwan possesses an advanced fixed broadband market, with services accessible through a variety of technology platforms including DSL, fibre, Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC), leased lines and wireless. Fibre is the most popular platform and has underpinned Taiwan's relatively high standing in global broadband rankings.

The penetration of Internet users in Taiwan is high compared to other Asian nations and has grown very strongly over the past five years driven by strong growth in mobile broadband. Slow growth is predicted over the next five years due to a relatively mature market.

The Taiwan government announced plans to invest USD1.5 billion over the next eight years to 2025 improve the nation's digital infrastructure and bridge the rural-urban divide. The plan, is part of the government's Forward-looking Infrastructure Construction Project and aims to improve rural access to broadband Internet, as well as develop a 5G mobile services network by 2020 and an Internet of Things (IoT) network.

Key developments:

