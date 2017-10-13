Burkina Faso Telecoms, Mobile, and Broadband Statistics and Analyses 2017 - Research and Markets

The "Burkina Faso Telecoms, Mobile, and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The telecom sector in Burkina Faso continues to be stymied by slow regulatory procedures and insufficient mobile spectrum, compounded by the poor condition of fixed-line networks which has held back the development of fixed-line internet services. The fixed-line incumbent Onatel is now majority-owned by Maroc Telecom. It operates the country's fixed-line network as well as one of the three mobile networks, Telmob.

Mobile telephony has experienced strong growth since competition was introduced in 2000. There has been some fluidity in ownership, with Zain having been acquired by Bharti Airtel before being sold on to Orange Group in 2016, and with Telecel becoming part of Marco Telecom and being rebranded as Moov. Although market penetration remains below the African average, is continues to grow steadily.

Onatel's FasoNet is the country's leading internet service provider, offering DSL and EV-DO services. Internet penetration is extremely low, exacerbated by the high cost of connectivity despite price cuts introduced since 2011 in the wake of improved international bandwidth via fibre links through adjacent countries. These links provide access to the region's international submarine cables. Although about 50 ISPs have been licensed, only three compete with FasoNet, and collectively these have fewer than 1,000 subscribers.

As a result of poor fixed-line infrastructure the mobile operators have become significant players in the internet sector, accounting for most connections.

Key Developments:

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Key statistics

3. Country overview

4. Telecommunications market

5. Regulatory environment

6. Fixed-network operators

7. Telecommunications infrastructure

8. Fixed-line broadband market

9. Digital media

10. Mobile market

