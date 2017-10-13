Switch, Inc. Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

LAS VEGAS , Oct. Switch, Inc. ("Switch") (NYSE SWCH)Â announced today the closing of its initial public offering yesterday of 35,937,500 shares of its Class A common stock, including 4,687,500 shares offered and sold pursuant to an option granted to the underwriters, at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of Class A common stock were offered by Switch. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 6, 2017 under the ticker symbol "SWCH."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as lead bookrunners and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA ) LLC and Jefferies LLC served as bookrunners for the offering. BTIG, LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. served as co-managers for the offering.

About Switch

Switch is a technology infrastructure company powering the sustainable growth of the connected world and the Internet of Everything. Switch's mission is to enable the advancement of humanity by creating smart, resilient and sustainable infrastructure solutions that support the most innovative technology ecosystems. Switch focuses on the design, construction and operation of some of the world's most reliable, secure, resilient and sustainable data centers. Switch's advanced data centers are the center of its platform and provide power densities that exceed industry averages with efficient cooling, while being powered by 100% renewable energy.

