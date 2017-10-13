Verizon customers can donate to support Northern California wildfire relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. , Oct. Verizon has kicked off a text to donate campaign, so wireless customers can contribute to relief and recovery efforts supporting those affected by the wildfires in Northern California . You can use your mobile phone to make a $10 donation to the American Red Cross, which is responding to the needs of individuals and communities affected by the devastating fires.

You can make a $10 donation by simply texting CAWILDFIRES to 90999. You can donate up to ten times, so you can make that $10 donation ten times, for a total of $100 .

"The destruction is incredible, and the wildfires aren't just disrupting lives now, but for years to come," said George Fischer , who leads Verizon Enterprise Solutions. "Verizon is helping in every way possible, including providing technology to first responders and the public safety community, and supporting businesses and communities in Napa , Sonoma , Marin and Mendocino counties. We're also pleased to work with the American Red Cross to make it easy for our customers to contribute as well."

Verizon is waiving any text messaging fees for disaster relief and 100 percent of each donation goes to American Red Cross relief efforts.

Verizon Wireless customers who pay monthly bills will see their donations on the next regular monthly bill. For customers using the company's prepaid services, donations will be taken from customers' prepaid balances.

