Sinclair Stations Honored with National Edward R. Murrow Awards

BALTIMORE , Oct. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq SBGI) congratulates KTUL in Tulsa, OK , and KOMO in Seattle, WA , who received National Edward R. Murrow Awards on October 9 for outstanding journalism. The Murrow Award is one of the highest honors in broadcast journalism.

"We are proud to accept these awards and will continue to provide excellent local news to our markets. These awards reflect our newsrooms' commitment to exceptional storytelling and our greater mission to alert, protect and empower," said Scott Livingston , Sinclair's VP of News.

KTUL was awarded Best Newscast for their coverage of the Terence Crutcher shooting. Crutcher was unarmed when Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby fatally shot him after a traffic stop. The images of Crutcher's death thrust Tulsa into the ongoing national crisis over police's use of deadly force and people of color.

"We had to get it right," KTUL News Director Philip Bruce said. "Too much was at stake at a time when the city literally was on the edge of an emotional meltdown."

Bruce and KTUL 10 p.m. news producer Jeff Grinter traveled to New York to accept the award on behalf of the station. KTUL is the only station in Oklahoma to win a National Murrow Award this year. The newscast is available at the following link, at the end of the article:

http://ktul.com/news/local/ktul-accepts-national-edward-r-murrow-award-for-best-newscast

KOMO was honored with a National Murrow Award for Best Sports Feature. KOMO's piece followed a team of girls in West Seattle who turned the world of Little League Baseball upside down by successfully playing a "boy's game." The team, nicknamed the West Seattle Peaches, was inspired by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that existed from 1943-1954 -- the league Hollywood profiled in the movie "A League of Their Own." The piece was written by Mike Ferreri and shot by photographer Doug Pigsley . It is available at the following link:

http://komonews.com/sports/sports-content/video-all-girls-little-league-team-in-seattle-proves-they-can-hang-with-the-boys

"Mike and Doug recognized the significance of this story early on and brought it to life in a way that engaged and delighted viewers. Their determination to share the drive and passion of these young athletes shone through their piece and earned them this accomplishment," said Janene Drafs , General Manager of KOMO.

